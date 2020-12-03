Box: Fox 68, Hillsboro 60

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Fox
|16
|10
|14
|16
|12
|68
|Hillsboro
|20
|12
|10
|14
|4
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|1-1
|0-0
|111/56
|117/58
|Hillsboro
|1-1
|0-0
|121/60
|121/60
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jasiah Tullock (Jr.)
|13
|3-4
|1-1
|4-6
|3
|Noah Holland (So.)
|12
|3-11
|1-8
|3-5
|4
|Zach Whaley (Sr.)
|9
|3-5
|1-8
|0
|1
|Kieren Jones (So.)
|8
|4-4
|0
|0
|3
|Kyle Phipps (Jr.)
|8
|2-3
|0-2
|4-5
|1
|Eric Schneider (Sr.)
|6
|1-1
|1-3
|1-2
|5
|Kyle Besand (Sr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Werner Finder (Sr.)
|1
|0
|0-1
|1-2
|1
