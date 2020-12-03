 Skip to main content
Box: Fox 68, Hillsboro 60
Box: Fox 68, Hillsboro 60

12345Final
Fox161014161268
Hillsboro20121014460
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox1-10-0111/56117/58
Hillsboro1-10-0121/60121/60
Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jasiah Tullock (Jr.)133-41-14-63
Noah Holland (So.)123-111-83-54
Zach Whaley (Sr.)93-51-801
Kieren Jones (So.)84-4003
Kyle Phipps (Jr.)82-30-24-51
Eric Schneider (Sr.)61-11-31-25
Kyle Besand (Sr.)31-201-20
Werner Finder (Sr.)100-11-21
