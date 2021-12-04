 Skip to main content
Box: Fox 70, De Soto 32
1234Final
Fox000070
De Soto000032
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox1-20-0145/48152/51
De Soto1-40-0190/63298/99
FoxPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brendan Moss (#22, 6, G, Sr.)31458-92
Kyle Gast (#15, 6-3, G, So.)15701-23
Grant Gibson (#33, 6-3, F, So.)63002
Ayden Smith (#5, 5-10, G, So.)4200-10
Seigo Piatchek (#10, 5-8, G, So.)30103
Cayden Keisker (#25, 6, G, So.)30100
Brayden Pizzo (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)30100
Ethan Mazzola (#35, 6-4, G, Fr.)2002-21
Bennett Dvorak (#32, 5-10, G, Jr.)21000
Carson Keisker (#12, 6, G, Sr.)1001-21
Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.
