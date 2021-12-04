Box: Fox 70, De Soto 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fox
|0
|0
|0
|0
|70
|De Soto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|1-2
|0-0
|145/48
|152/51
|De Soto
|1-4
|0-0
|190/63
|298/99
|Fox
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brendan Moss (#22, 6, G, Sr.)
|31
|4
|5
|8-9
|2
|Kyle Gast (#15, 6-3, G, So.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-2
|3
|Grant Gibson (#33, 6-3, F, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Ayden Smith (#5, 5-10, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|0
|Seigo Piatchek (#10, 5-8, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Cayden Keisker (#25, 6, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Brayden Pizzo (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ethan Mazzola (#35, 6-4, G, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Bennett Dvorak (#32, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carson Keisker (#12, 6, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
