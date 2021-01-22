 Skip to main content
Box: Fox 80, Normandy 74
1234Final
Normandy2413191874
Fox719282680
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Normandy1-50-1379/63398/66
Fox4-101-1738/123829/138
NormandyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Omarion Henry (6-7, G, Sr.)288-132-56-100
Jamaray Davenport (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)204-94-905
Jamod Robinson (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)94-60-51-12
DaMon Brown (#12, 5-9, G, Sr.)93-61-20-23
Maury Sullivan (#21, 6-2, F, So.)42-3001
Rammell Thompson (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)42-5005
Normandy
Individual stats Have not been reported.
