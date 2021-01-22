Box: Fox 80, Normandy 74

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Normandy
|24
|13
|19
|18
|74
|Fox
|7
|19
|28
|26
|80
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Normandy
|1-5
|0-1
|379/63
|398/66
|Fox
|4-10
|1-1
|738/123
|829/138
|Normandy
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Omarion Henry (6-7, G, Sr.)
|28
|8-13
|2-5
|6-10
|0
|Jamaray Davenport (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|20
|4-9
|4-9
|0
|5
|Jamod Robinson (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|9
|4-6
|0-5
|1-1
|2
|DaMon Brown (#12, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|9
|3-6
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|Maury Sullivan (#21, 6-2, F, So.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1
|Rammell Thompson (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|5