 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell 48, Fort Zumwalt West 47
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell 48, Fort Zumwalt West 47

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
1234Final
Francis Howell618131148
Fort Zumwalt West121481347
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell10-33-0759/58671/52
Fort Zumwalt West2-121-4567/44785/60
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)286210-112
David Trupiano (#42, 6-6, Fwd, Sr.)9303-45
Booker Simmons (#11, 6-0, Gd, Jr.)72102
Matt James (#4, 6-2, Gd, Sr.)30100
Jude James (#33)1001-21
Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports