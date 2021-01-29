Box: Francis Howell 48, Fort Zumwalt West 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|6
|18
|13
|11
|48
|Fort Zumwalt West
|12
|14
|8
|13
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|10-3
|3-0
|759/58
|671/52
|Fort Zumwalt West
|2-12
|1-4
|567/44
|785/60
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)
|28
|6
|2
|10-11
|2
|David Trupiano (#42, 6-6, Fwd, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|5
|Booker Simmons (#11, 6-0, Gd, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Matt James (#4, 6-2, Gd, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jude James (#33)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1