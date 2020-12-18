Box: Francis Howell 50, Francis Howell Central 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|14
|11
|14
|9
|48
|Francis Howell
|12
|11
|6
|21
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|2-1
|0-1
|149/50
|125/42
|Francis Howell
|5-2
|2-0
|407/136
|369/123
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Myles Estrada (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|16
|5-10
|1-1
|3-3
|0
|Camden Scott (#21, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|10
|2-5
|2-2
|0
|0
|CJ Woodard (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|9
|4-6
|0-1
|1-2
|4
|Cody Terbrock (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|6
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|1
|Kannon Cissell (#1, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|5
|2-4
|0-1
|1-3
|4
|Nick Ortinau (#5, 5-10, G, So.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|1
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Thompson (#32, 6-10, Fwd, Sr.)
|24
|11
|0
|2-3
|1
|Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|1
|Matt James (#4, 6-2, Gd, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0-1
|0
|Preston Fortner (#2, 5-10, Gd, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|David Trupiano (#42, 6-6, Fwd, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|1
|Shane Kearbey (#14, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
