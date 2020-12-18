 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 50, Francis Howell Central 48
Box: Francis Howell 50, Francis Howell Central 48

1234Final
Francis Howell Central141114948
Francis Howell121162150
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central2-10-1149/50125/42
Francis Howell5-22-0407/136369/123
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Myles Estrada (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)165-101-13-30
Camden Scott (#21, 6-2, G, Sr.)102-52-200
CJ Woodard (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)94-60-11-24
Cody Terbrock (#15, 6-2, G, Sr.)60-22-201
Kannon Cissell (#1, 6-1, G, Sr.)52-40-11-34
Nick Ortinau (#5, 5-10, G, So.)21-4001
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Thompson (#32, 6-10, Fwd, Sr.)241102-31
Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)10311-21
Matt James (#4, 6-2, Gd, Sr.)6020-10
Preston Fortner (#2, 5-10, Gd, Sr.)4102-20
David Trupiano (#42, 6-6, Fwd, Sr.)4200-21
Shane Kearbey (#14, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)21003
