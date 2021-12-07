Box: Francis Howell 53, Troy Buchanan 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|14
|19
|12
|8
|53
|Troy Buchanan
|3
|21
|19
|3
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|3-1
|0-0
|261/65
|259/65
|Troy Buchanan
|5-1
|0-0
|369/92
|311/78
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Fessenden (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|16
|4
|2
|2-3
|1
|Tyler Moore (#21, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-3
|3
|Nathan Ryan (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|3
|Andrew Moore (#2, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Lebron Mathews (#10, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
