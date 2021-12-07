 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 53, Troy Buchanan 46
Box: Francis Howell 53, Troy Buchanan 46

1234Final
Francis Howell141912853
Troy Buchanan32119346
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell3-10-0261/65259/65
Troy Buchanan5-10-0369/92311/78
Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Fessenden (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)16422-31
Tyler Moore (#21, 6-2, F, Jr.)11403-33
Nathan Ryan (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)9401-23
Andrew Moore (#2, 5-8, G, Fr.)51101
Lebron Mathews (#10, 5-10, G, Jr.)30101
Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, Jr.)2002-23
