Box: Francis Howell 55, Francis Howell Central 25

1234Final
Francis Howell241181255
Francis Howell Central1048325
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell12-84-11080/54903/45
Francis Howell Central1-161-3783/391061/53

Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nathan Rush (Jr.)84-9001
Nick Ortinau (#2, Sr.)60-32-404
Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)42-40-401
Connor Sheehan (#13, Jr.)21-2000
Ashton Matthews (#32, Jr.)21-30-100
Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)21-300-31
Zach Morris (#23, Jr.)1001-20
