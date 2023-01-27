Box: Francis Howell 55, Francis Howell Central 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|24
|11
|8
|12
|55
|Francis Howell Central
|10
|4
|8
|3
|25
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|12-8
|4-1
|1080/54
|903/45
|Francis Howell Central
|1-16
|1-3
|783/39
|1061/53
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nathan Rush (Jr.)
|8
|4-9
|0
|0
|1
|Nick Ortinau (#2, Sr.)
|6
|0-3
|2-4
|0
|4
|Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-4
|0
|1
|Connor Sheehan (#13, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Ashton Matthews (#32, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-3
|1
|Zach Morris (#23, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0