Box: Francis Howell 58, Holt 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|0
|10
|8
|10
|28
|Francis Howell
|18
|15
|21
|4
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|1-1
|0-0
|104/52
|58/29
|Francis Howell
|2-0
|0-0
|122/61
|77/38
|Holt
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Caden Moore (#32, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Zarius Looney (#25, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Emmanuel Mclemore (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Landon Engelage (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|2
|Robert Masnica (#13, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ty Williams (5-10, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grant Sachs (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
|Dallas Winner-Johnson (#11, 6-6, F, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|2
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Thompson (#32, 6-10, Fwd, Sr.)
|14
|6-6
|0
|2-3
|0
|Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)
|8
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|1
|Matt James (#4, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-6
|0
|0
|David Trupiano (#42, 6-6, Fwd, Sr.)
|6
|2-2
|0
|2-3
|5
|Preston Fortner (#2, 5-10, Gd, Sr.)
|6
|3-7
|0-2
|0
|1
|Shane Kearbey (#14, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|Donovan Sparks (#23, 6-3, Fwd, So.)
|5
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|Alex Pipes (#24, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|Kory McCauley (#20, 6-4, Fwd, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.