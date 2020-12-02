 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 58, Holt 28
1234Final
Holt01081028
Francis Howell181521458
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt1-10-0104/5258/29
Francis Howell2-00-0122/6177/38
HoltPtsFG3FGFTFL
Caden Moore (#32, 6-0, F, Sr.)60200
Zarius Looney (#25, 6-4, F, Sr.)63003
Emmanuel Mclemore (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)42005
Landon Engelage (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)4102-42
Robert Masnica (#13, 6-1, F, Jr.)30100
Ty Williams (5-10, G, So.)21000
Grant Sachs (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)2100-10
Dallas Winner-Johnson (#11, 6-6, F, So.)1001-32
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Thompson (#32, 6-10, Fwd, Sr.)146-602-30
Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)81-22-501
Matt James (#4, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)81-12-600
David Trupiano (#42, 6-6, Fwd, Sr.)62-202-35
Preston Fortner (#2, 5-10, Gd, Sr.)63-70-201
Shane Kearbey (#14, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)63-40-102
Donovan Sparks (#23, 6-3, Fwd, So.)51-21-102
Alex Pipes (#24, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)30-11-200
Kory McCauley (#20, 6-4, Fwd, Jr.)21-1000
