|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|12
|11
|20
|16
|59
|Fort Zumwalt South
|13
|11
|12
|15
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|17-9
|8-2
|1445/56
|1190/46
|Fort Zumwalt South
|19-6
|9-1
|1435/55
|1202/46
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jeremiah Poniewaz (#3, 6-0, PG, Jr.)
|21
|4
|3
|4-7
|2
|Dwight Lomax, Jr (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|12
|1
|2
|4-4
|0
|Brennon Wibbenmeyer (#10, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-3
|0
|Jude James (#24, 6-4, PF, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-6
|2
|Joshwin Thomas (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Carson Blesener (#1, 5-10, SG, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chase Bensing (#15, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|14
|4
|0
|6-6
|3
|Blake Struemph (#35, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|3
|Cameron Brown (#3, 5-11, G, So.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-2
|1
|Isaiah Clark (#34, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|4
|Luke Bass (#33, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|1
|3-3
|2