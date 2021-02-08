Box: Francis Howell 62, Holt 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|14
|16
|18
|14
|62
|Holt
|2
|8
|8
|6
|24
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|13-3
|6-0
|932/58
|782/49
|Holt
|5-14
|1-6
|966/60
|1058/66
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Booker Simmons (#11, 6-0, Gd, Jr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|0
|Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Matt James (#4, 6-2, Gd, Sr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-1
|2
|David Trupiano (#42, 6-6, Fwd, Sr.)
|7
|1
|0
|5-6
|1
|Preston Fortner (#2, 5-10, Gd, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Kory McCauley (#20, 6-4, Fwd, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Donovan Sparks (#23, 6-3, Fwd, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Shane Kearbey (#14, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Royce Wibbenmeyer (#10, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Lukas Burzynski (#1, 5-9, Gd, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Jude James (#33, 6-2, Fwd, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|3
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
