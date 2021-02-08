 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 62, Holt 24
1234Final
Francis Howell1416181462
Holt288624
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell13-36-0932/58782/49
Holt5-141-6966/601058/66
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Booker Simmons (#11, 6-0, Gd, Jr.)9303-40
Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)84000
Matt James (#4, 6-2, Gd, Sr.)8211-12
David Trupiano (#42, 6-6, Fwd, Sr.)7105-61
Preston Fortner (#2, 5-10, Gd, Sr.)72102
Kory McCauley (#20, 6-4, Fwd, Jr.)6202-20
Donovan Sparks (#23, 6-3, Fwd, So.)42001
Shane Kearbey (#14, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)42001
Royce Wibbenmeyer (#10, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)42001
Lukas Burzynski (#1, 5-9, Gd, Jr.)30102
Jude James (#33, 6-2, Fwd, Fr.)2100-23
Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
