 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell 62, Troy Buchanan 61
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell 62, Troy Buchanan 61

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Troy Buchanan2014141361
Francis Howell1217181562
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan1-20-1197/66196/65
Francis Howell4-01-0254/85203/68
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Griffin St. Pierre (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)21805-50
Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, So.)16331-23
Alex Thomas (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)13132-21
Jack Fessenden (#3, 6-1, G, So.)51103
Nathan Ryan (#14, 6-2, G, Jr.)42004
Jacob Bruns (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)21002
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)24815-61
Sam Thompson (#32, 6-10, Fwd, Sr.)20902-23
Matt James (#4, 6-2, Gd, Sr.)5110-13
Royce Wibbenmeyer (#10, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)51100
Donovan Sparks (#23, 6-3, Fwd, So.)4102-20
Shane Kearbey (#14, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)21005
David Trupiano (#42, 6-6, Fwd, Sr.)21001
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports