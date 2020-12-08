Box: Francis Howell 62, Troy Buchanan 61

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|20
|14
|14
|13
|61
|Francis Howell
|12
|17
|18
|15
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|1-2
|0-1
|197/66
|196/65
|Francis Howell
|4-0
|1-0
|254/85
|203/68
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Griffin St. Pierre (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|21
|8
|0
|5-5
|0
|Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, So.)
|16
|3
|3
|1-2
|3
|Alex Thomas (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|13
|1
|3
|2-2
|1
|Jack Fessenden (#3, 6-1, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Nathan Ryan (#14, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Jacob Bruns (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)
|24
|8
|1
|5-6
|1
|Sam Thompson (#32, 6-10, Fwd, Sr.)
|20
|9
|0
|2-2
|3
|Matt James (#4, 6-2, Gd, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-1
|3
|Royce Wibbenmeyer (#10, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Donovan Sparks (#23, 6-3, Fwd, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Shane Kearbey (#14, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|David Trupiano (#42, 6-6, Fwd, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
