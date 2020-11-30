 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 64, Hickman 49
Box: Francis Howell 64, Hickman 49

1234Final
Hickman1110121649
Francis Howell1314201764
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hickman0-10-049/4964/64
Francis Howell1-00-064/6449/49
Hickman
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Thompson (#32, 6-10, Fwd, Sr.)241102-24
Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)193110-120
Preston Fortner (#2, 5-10, Gd, Sr.)10304-60
Matt James (#4, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)60204
Shane Kearbey (#14, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)51102
