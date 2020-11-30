Box: Francis Howell 64, Hickman 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hickman
|11
|10
|12
|16
|49
|Francis Howell
|13
|14
|20
|17
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hickman
|0-1
|0-0
|49/49
|64/64
|Francis Howell
|1-0
|0-0
|64/64
|49/49
|Hickman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Thompson (#32, 6-10, Fwd, Sr.)
|24
|11
|0
|2-2
|4
|Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)
|19
|3
|1
|10-12
|0
|Preston Fortner (#2, 5-10, Gd, Sr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-6
|0
|Matt James (#4, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Shane Kearbey (#14, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
