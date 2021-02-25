 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 64, Timberland 49
1234Final
Timberland153171449
Francis Howell1712181764
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland6-133-71042/551214/64
Francis Howell18-410-01305/691061/56
Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Thompson (#32, 6-10, Fwd, Sr.)21903-43
Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)21427-80
Royce Wibbenmeyer (#10, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)63002
David Trupiano (#42, 6-6, Fwd, Sr.)4102-30
Booker Simmons (#11, 6-0, Gd, Jr.)42002
Jude James (#33, 6-2, Fwd, Fr.)42004
Matt James (#4, 6-2, Gd, Sr.)4011-21
