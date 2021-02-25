Box: Francis Howell 64, Timberland 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Timberland
|15
|3
|17
|14
|49
|Francis Howell
|17
|12
|18
|17
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|6-13
|3-7
|1042/55
|1214/64
|Francis Howell
|18-4
|10-0
|1305/69
|1061/56
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Thompson (#32, 6-10, Fwd, Sr.)
|21
|9
|0
|3-4
|3
|Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)
|21
|4
|2
|7-8
|0
|Royce Wibbenmeyer (#10, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|David Trupiano (#42, 6-6, Fwd, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|0
|Booker Simmons (#11, 6-0, Gd, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Jude James (#33, 6-2, Fwd, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Matt James (#4, 6-2, Gd, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|1