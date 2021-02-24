Box: Francis Howell 66, Ritenour 28

|1
|Final
|Ritenour
|3
|10
|4
|11
|28
|Francis Howell
|19
|23
|20
|4
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ritenour
|1-7
|1-2
|369/46
|548/68
|Francis Howell
|17-4
|9-0
|1241/155
|1012/126
|Ritenour
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Thompson (#32, 6-10, Fwd, Sr.)
|13
|4
|1
|2-2
|1
|David Trupiano (#42, 6-6, Fwd, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-5
|2
|Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-1
|0
|Jude James (#33, 6-2, Fwd, Fr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|Booker Simmons (#11, 6-0, Gd, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|0
|Kory McCauley (#20, 6-4, Fwd, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|0
|Preston Fortner (#2, 5-10, Gd, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Donovan Sparks (#23, 6-3, Fwd, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Shane Kearbey (#14, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Matt James (#4, 6-2, Gd, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0