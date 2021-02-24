 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 66, Ritenour 28
1234Final
Ritenour31041128
Francis Howell192320466
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ritenour1-71-2369/46548/68
Francis Howell17-49-01241/1551012/126
Ritenour
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Thompson (#32, 6-10, Fwd, Sr.)13412-21
David Trupiano (#42, 6-6, Fwd, Sr.)12404-52
Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)11501-10
Jude James (#33, 6-2, Fwd, Fr.)7301-30
Booker Simmons (#11, 6-0, Gd, Jr.)6202-30
Kory McCauley (#20, 6-4, Fwd, Jr.)6202-40
Preston Fortner (#2, 5-10, Gd, Sr.)51100
Donovan Sparks (#23, 6-3, Fwd, So.)21001
Shane Kearbey (#14, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)21001
Matt James (#4, 6-2, Gd, Sr.)21000
