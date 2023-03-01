|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|8
|16
|6
|3
|33
|Francis Howell
|16
|22
|13
|18
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|10-17
|7-3
|1352/50
|1540/57
|Francis Howell
|18-9
|8-2
|1514/56
|1223/45
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kobe Anderson (#3, 6-0, G, So.)
|13
|2-6
|1-1
|6-11
|0
|Trent Menke (#12, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|11
|5-7
|0-3
|1-1
|0
|Lynden Sanders (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-6
|0
|0
|Bobby Edwards (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Isaiah Simon (#22, 6-0, So.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.