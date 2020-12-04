 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell 70, St. Dominic 65
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell 70, St. Dominic 65

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
St. Dominic2016191065
Francis Howell1122241370
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Dominic2-20-0261/65252/63
Francis Howell3-00-0192/48142/36
St. DominicPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ryan Schwendeman (#44, 6-4, F, Jr.)25634-63
Anthony Lewis (#40, 6-1, G, Sr.)180603
Brendan Deters (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)13412-21
Jason Bland (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)63002
Matthew Willenbrink (#22, 5-11, G, Jr.)30101
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Thompson (#32, 6-10, Fwd, Sr.)291107-103
Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)153304
Matt James (#4, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)111300
Preston Fortner (#2, 5-10, Gd, Sr.)9212-21
David Trupiano (#42, 6-6, Fwd, Sr.)42001
Shane Kearbey (#14, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)21001
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports