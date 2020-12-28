Box: Francis Howell 73, O'Fallon Christian 61

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon Christian
|12
|22
|11
|16
|61
|Francis Howell
|12
|17
|23
|21
|73
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon Christian
|5-1
|1-0
|400/67
|313/52
|Francis Howell
|6-3
|2-0
|520/87
|481/80
