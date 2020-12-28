 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 73, O'Fallon Christian 61
Box: Francis Howell 73, O'Fallon Christian 61

1234Final
O'Fallon Christian1222111661
Francis Howell1217232173
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon Christian5-11-0400/67313/52
Francis Howell6-32-0520/87481/80
O'Fallon Christian
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Thompson (#32, 6-10, Fwd, Sr.)551658-93
Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Sr.)14602-31
Royce Wibbenmeyer (#10, 6-1, Gd, Sr.)21000
Booker Simmons (#11, 6-0, Gd, Jr.)21001
