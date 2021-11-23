 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell Central 40, Francis Howell North 36
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell Central 40, Francis Howell North 36

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Francis Howell North1198836
Francis Howell Central101821040
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North0-20-075/3887/44
Francis Howell Central1-00-040/2036/18
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)144202
Trenton Oglesby (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)63003
Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)60202
Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)42004
Jaiden Jones (6-1, G, Jr.)42001
Marshall Swope (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)21003
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News