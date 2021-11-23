Box: Francis Howell Central 40, Francis Howell North 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|11
|9
|8
|8
|36
|Francis Howell Central
|10
|18
|2
|10
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|0-2
|0-0
|75/38
|87/44
|Francis Howell Central
|1-0
|0-0
|40/20
|36/18
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|14
|4
|2
|0
|2
|Trenton Oglesby (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Jaiden Jones (6-1, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Marshall Swope (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.