Box: Francis Howell Central 48, Francis Howell North 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|9
|19
|9
|11
|48
|Francis Howell North
|15
|2
|4
|6
|27
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|1-0
|0-0
|48/48
|27/27
|Francis Howell North
|1-2
|0-1
|108/108
|155/155
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-5, F, So.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Kristian Brown (#21, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|1
|Trenton Oglesby (#45, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|4
|Marshall Swope (#12, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brett Winkelmann (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
