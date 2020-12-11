 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 48, Francis Howell North 27
Box: Francis Howell Central 48, Francis Howell North 27

1234Final
Francis Howell Central91991148
Francis Howell North1524627
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central1-00-048/4827/27
Francis Howell North1-20-1108/108155/155
Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-5, F, So.)105001
Kristian Brown (#21, 6-2, F, Sr.)9303-41
Trenton Oglesby (#45, 6-4, F, Jr.)4102-24
Marshall Swope (#12, 6-4, F, Jr.)21000
Brett Winkelmann (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)21001
