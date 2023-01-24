Box: Francis Howell Central 48, Timberland 47

|Final
|Timberland
|47
|Francis Howell Central
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|10-7
|1-3
|1059/62
|995/59
|Francis Howell Central
|1-15
|1-2
|758/45
|1006/59
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nick Ortinau (#2, Sr.)
|12
|3-8
|2-4
|0
|0
|Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)
|8
|4-7
|0
|0
|1
|Anthony Norman (#4, Jr.)
|8
|1-4
|2-3
|0
|1
|Nathan Rush (Jr.)
|6
|2-5
|0
|2-4
|4
|Ashton Matthews (#32, Jr.)
|6
|1-2
|1-1
|1-2
|3
|Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)
|4
|1-6
|0-6
|2-2
|4
|Connor Sheehan (#13, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|3