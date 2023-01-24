 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Francis Howell Central 48, Timberland 47

  • 0
Final
Timberland47
Francis Howell Central48
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland10-71-31059/62995/59
Francis Howell Central1-151-2758/451006/59

People are also reading…

Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nick Ortinau (#2, Sr.)123-82-400
Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)84-7001
Anthony Norman (#4, Jr.)81-42-301
Nathan Rush (Jr.)62-502-44
Ashton Matthews (#32, Jr.)61-21-11-23
Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)41-60-62-24
Connor Sheehan (#13, Jr.)42-2003
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News