Box: Francis Howell Central 53, Timberland 50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|11
|12
|18
|12
|53
|Timberland
|15
|7
|10
|18
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|3-6
|0-1
|389/43
|491/55
|Timberland
|4-5
|1-0
|508/56
|480/53
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Adam Painter (#22, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|27
|13
|0
|1-3
|1
|Traveon Williams (#3, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|4
|Landon Gordon (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-4
|3
|Nick Ortinau (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|KJ Greenlee (#23, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Keevon Donegan (#4, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Luke Busateri (#33, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|16
|6
|0
|4-6
|1
|Nate Jasper (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-6
|2
|August Billings (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-3
|1
|AJ Raines (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-7
|2
|Caden Bish (#2, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|2
|David Long (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
