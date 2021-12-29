 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 53, Timberland 50
1234Final
Francis Howell Central1112181253
Timberland157101850
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central3-60-1389/43491/55
Timberland4-51-0508/56480/53
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Adam Painter (#22, 6-5, G, Sr.)271301-31
Traveon Williams (#3, 6-4, F, Sr.)126004
Landon Gordon (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)6104-43
Nick Ortinau (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)42002
KJ Greenlee (#23, 5-9, G, Sr.)21003
Keevon Donegan (#4, Sr.)21003
TimberlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Luke Busateri (#33, 6-5, F, Sr.)16604-61
Nate Jasper (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)12222-62
August Billings (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)7301-31
AJ Raines (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)6104-72
Caden Bish (#2, 6-1, G, Jr.)5201-12
David Long (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)42000
