Box: Francis Howell Central 54, Fort Zumwalt North 52

12345Final
Fort Zumwalt North1017614552
Francis Howell Central1217108754
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North12-146-41436/551409/54
Francis Howell Central8-173-71264/491456/56

Fort Zumwalt NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jervon Ford (#5)150501
Connor Turnbull (#22, 6-10, F, Sr.)11312-40
Kobe Anderson (#3, 5-10, G, Fr.)10304-43
Trent Menke (#12, 6-3, G, So.)102202
Kylen Watson (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)2002-23
Chandler Smith (#35, 6-3, F, Sr.)21001
Bobby Edwards (#4, 6-0, G, So.)21001
Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
