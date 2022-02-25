Box: Francis Howell Central 54, Fort Zumwalt North 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|10
|17
|6
|14
|5
|52
|Francis Howell Central
|12
|17
|10
|8
|7
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|12-14
|6-4
|1436/55
|1409/54
|Francis Howell Central
|8-17
|3-7
|1264/49
|1456/56
People are also reading…
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jervon Ford (#5)
|15
|0
|5
|0
|1
|Connor Turnbull (#22, 6-10, F, Sr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-4
|0
|Kobe Anderson (#3, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-4
|3
|Trent Menke (#12, 6-3, G, So.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Kylen Watson (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
|Chandler Smith (#35, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bobby Edwards (#4, 6-0, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.