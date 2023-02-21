|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|9
|7
|21
|16
|6
|59
|Fort Zumwalt North
|17
|5
|22
|9
|4
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|2-22
|1-8
|1092/46
|1465/61
|Fort Zumwalt North
|10-15
|7-3
|1272/53
|1394/58
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)
|14
|7-8
|0
|0
|0
|Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)
|13
|3-6
|2-2
|1-2
|4
|Nathan Rush (Jr.)
|13
|6-11
|0
|1-2
|2
|Nick Ortinau (#2, Sr.)
|10
|2-6
|2-3
|0-2
|3
|Ashton Matthews (#32, Jr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|1
|Gio Slivinski (#3, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.