Box: Francis Howell Central 68, Blue Knights 35
1234Final
Francis Howell Central1425161368
Blue Knights12414535
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central4-100-2680/49794/57
Blue Knights4-51-0472/34553/40
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Adam Painter (#22, 6-5, G, Sr.)4017-2606-80
Traveon Williams (#3, 6-4, F, Sr.)83-902-21
KJ Greenlee (#23, 5-9, G, Sr.)63-3001
Connor Casler (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)51-21-102
Keevon Donegan (#4, Sr.)42-3001
Nick Ortinau (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)301-103
Landon Gordon (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)21-30-200
Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
