 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Francis Howell Central 73, Francis Howell 62

  • 0
12345Final
Francis Howell Central101119171673
Francis Howell1923105562
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central7-143-61047/501219/58
Francis Howell15-88-11389/661274/61

People are also reading…

Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Adam Painter (#22, 6-5, G, Sr.)186-100-16-95
Traveon Williams (#3, 6-4, F, Sr.)166-904-53
Nick Ortinau (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)130-23-34-62
Connor Casler (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)133-31-54-63
Keevon Donegan (#4, Sr.)42-2000
KJ Greenlee (#23, 5-9, G, Sr.)40-10-14-42
Will Thomas (#10, 5-10, G, Jr.)301-104
Isaiah Flowers (5-9, G, Sr.)21-1000
Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Smashing records: Meet our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News