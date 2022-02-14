Box: Francis Howell Central 73, Francis Howell 62

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|10
|11
|19
|17
|16
|73
|Francis Howell
|19
|23
|10
|5
|5
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|7-14
|3-6
|1047/50
|1219/58
|Francis Howell
|15-8
|8-1
|1389/66
|1274/61
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Adam Painter (#22, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|18
|6-10
|0-1
|6-9
|5
|Traveon Williams (#3, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|16
|6-9
|0
|4-5
|3
|Nick Ortinau (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|13
|0-2
|3-3
|4-6
|2
|Connor Casler (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|13
|3-3
|1-5
|4-6
|3
|Keevon Donegan (#4, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|KJ Greenlee (#23, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|4
|0-1
|0-1
|4-4
|2
|Will Thomas (#10, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|4
|Isaiah Flowers (5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.