Box: Francis Howell Central 74, Timberland 73

1234Final
Francis Howell Central1722161974
Timberland1018271873
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central6-112-3838/49980/58
Timberland4-121-4899/53999/59

Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Traveon Williams (#3, 6-4, F, Sr.)2811-151-23-42
Adam Painter (#22, 6-5, G, Sr.)197-1205-61
Connor Casler (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)174-53-701
Nick Ortinau (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)62-40-32-42
Keith Johnson (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)41-102-21
Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
