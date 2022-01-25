Box: Francis Howell Central 74, Timberland 73

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|17
|22
|16
|19
|74
|Timberland
|10
|18
|27
|18
|73
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|6-11
|2-3
|838/49
|980/58
|Timberland
|4-12
|1-4
|899/53
|999/59
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Traveon Williams (#3, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|28
|11-15
|1-2
|3-4
|2
|Adam Painter (#22, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|19
|7-12
|0
|5-6
|1
|Connor Casler (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|17
|4-5
|3-7
|0
|1
|Nick Ortinau (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|6
|2-4
|0-3
|2-4
|2
|Keith Johnson (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.