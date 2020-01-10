Box: Francis Howell Central 64, Francis Howell North 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|15
|17
|12
|20
|64
|Francis Howell North
|10
|5
|10
|19
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|5-5
|1-1
|547/55
|567/57
|Francis Howell North
|0-9
|0-1
|423/42
|597/60
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Myles Estrada (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|20
|3-5
|4-6
|2-2
|1
|Jonathon Gardner (#21, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|12
|4-9
|0
|4-6
|0
|Tyree Jackman (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|10
|5-5
|0
|0
|1
|Gabe Dickerson (#5, 5-10, G)
|8
|1-6
|2-3
|0
|2
|Kannon Cissell (#1, 6-0, G)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|4
|Logan Scott (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Lee Evans (#35, 6-0, F)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Ryan Hoshaw (#23, 6-3, F)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.