Box: Francis Howell Central 64, Francis Howell North 44
Box: Francis Howell Central 64, Francis Howell North 44

1234Final
Francis Howell Central1517122064
Francis Howell North105101944
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central5-51-1547/55567/57
Francis Howell North0-90-1423/42597/60
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Myles Estrada (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)203-54-62-21
Jonathon Gardner (#21, 6-2, G, Sr.)124-904-60
Tyree Jackman (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)105-5001
Gabe Dickerson (#5, 5-10, G)81-62-302
Kannon Cissell (#1, 6-0, G)51-11-204
Logan Scott (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)42-4000
Lee Evans (#35, 6-0, F)31-101-21
Ryan Hoshaw (#23, 6-3, F)21-1000
Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
