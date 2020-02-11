Box: Francis Howell Central 48, Liberty (Wentzville) 34
1234Final
Francis Howell Central1011171048
Liberty (Wentzville)7591334
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central9-92-5938/52969/54
Liberty (Wentzville)3-161-4913/511165/65
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabe Dickerson (#5, 5-10, G)121-32-24-41
Myles Estrada (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)92-20-35-71
Kannon Cissell (#1, 6-0, G)72-41-102
Lee Evans (#35, 6-0, F)51-21-101
Logan Scott (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)51-50-23-44
Jonathon Gardner (#21, 6-2, G, Sr.)52-401-30
Tyree Jackman (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)52-301-32
Francis Howell Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
