Box: Francis Howell Central 48, Liberty (Wentzville) 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|10
|11
|17
|10
|48
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|7
|5
|9
|13
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|9-9
|2-5
|938/52
|969/54
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|3-16
|1-4
|913/51
|1165/65
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabe Dickerson (#5, 5-10, G)
|12
|1-3
|2-2
|4-4
|1
|Myles Estrada (#4, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|9
|2-2
|0-3
|5-7
|1
|Kannon Cissell (#1, 6-0, G)
|7
|2-4
|1-1
|0
|2
|Lee Evans (#35, 6-0, F)
|5
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|Logan Scott (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|5
|1-5
|0-2
|3-4
|4
|Jonathon Gardner (#21, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|5
|2-4
|0
|1-3
|0
|Tyree Jackman (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-3
|2
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.