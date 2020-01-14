Box: Francis Howell 58, Lafayette 42
Box: Francis Howell 58, Lafayette 42

1234Final
Francis Howell1511131958
Lafayette512121342
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell14-12-0988/66734/49
Lafayette6-60-0577/38598/40
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Matt Schark (#33, 6-4, Fwd, Sr.)21707-92
Justin Williams (#4, 6-2, Fwd, Sr.)10213-43
Sam Thompson (#32, 6-10, Fwd, Jr.)9310-11
Preston Fortner (#2, 5-9, Gd, Jr.)7112-23
Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Jr.)5201-21
Drew Lohmar (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)30100
Matt James (#23, 6-2, Gd, Jr.)30100
Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
