Box: Francis Howell 58, Lafayette 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|15
|11
|13
|19
|58
|Lafayette
|5
|12
|12
|13
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|14-1
|2-0
|988/66
|734/49
|Lafayette
|6-6
|0-0
|577/38
|598/40
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Matt Schark (#33, 6-4, Fwd, Sr.)
|21
|7
|0
|7-9
|2
|Justin Williams (#4, 6-2, Fwd, Sr.)
|10
|2
|1
|3-4
|3
|Sam Thompson (#32, 6-10, Fwd, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0-1
|1
|Preston Fortner (#2, 5-9, Gd, Jr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|3
|Sam Maddox (#3, 5-11, Gd, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Drew Lohmar (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Matt James (#23, 6-2, Gd, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.