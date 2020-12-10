 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell North 47, Fort Zumwalt West 40
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell North 47, Fort Zumwalt West 40

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Francis Howell North000047
Fort Zumwalt West000040
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North1-10-181/40107/54
Fort Zumwalt West0-20-069/34111/56
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kristian Brown (#21, 6-2, F, Sr.)14504-73
Trenton Oglesby (#45, 6-4, F, Jr.)84003
Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-5, F, So.)8302-22
Tony Bretz (#3, 5-6, G, So.)72102
Brett Winkelmann (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)42002
Nick Turey (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)4102-32
Jacob Skwira (5-10, G, Sr.)21002
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports