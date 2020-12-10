Box: Francis Howell North 47, Fort Zumwalt West 40

|1
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|47
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|1-1
|0-1
|81/40
|107/54
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0-2
|0-0
|69/34
|111/56
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kristian Brown (#21, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|14
|5
|0
|4-7
|3
|Trenton Oglesby (#45, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-5, F, So.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|2
|Tony Bretz (#3, 5-6, G, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Brett Winkelmann (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Nick Turey (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|2
|Jacob Skwira (5-10, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
