|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|6
|10
|14
|15
|3
|48
|Francis Howell Central
|13
|9
|10
|13
|1
|46
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|6-13
|1-5
|980/52
|1178/62
|Francis Howell Central
|1-17
|1-4
|829/44
|1109/58
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)
|20
|3-6
|4-8
|2-2
|2
|Ashton Matthews (#32, Jr.)
|9
|2-3
|0-2
|5-16
|4
|Nick Ortinau (#2, Sr.)
|8
|2-5
|0-3
|4-7
|4
|Anthony Norman (#4, Jr.)
|3
|0-3
|0-1
|3-5
|4
|Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|5
|Nathan Rush (Jr.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0-1
|5
|Connor Sheehan (#13, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2