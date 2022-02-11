Box: Francis Howell North 49, Fort Zumwalt East 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|9
|6
|10
|18
|43
|Francis Howell North
|9
|6
|13
|21
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|2-18
|0-8
|855/43
|1141/57
|Francis Howell North
|6-16
|3-5
|941/47
|1202/60
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|18
|6
|1
|3-5
|3
|Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-5
|2
|Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Marshall Swope (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|4
|Trenton Oglesby (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|4
|Jaiden Jones (6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-4
|3
|Brandon Reale (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3