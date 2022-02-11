 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 49, Fort Zumwalt East 43

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt East96101843
Francis Howell North96132149
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East2-180-8855/431141/57
Francis Howell North6-163-5941/471202/60

Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)18613-53
Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)11403-52
Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)6202-20
Marshall Swope (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)6300-14
Trenton Oglesby (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)4102-44
Jaiden Jones (6-1, G, Jr.)2100-43
Brandon Reale (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)21003
