 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell North 51, Carnahan 47
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell North 51, Carnahan 47

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Carnahan000047
Francis Howell North000051
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carnahan4-71-2576/52692/63
Francis Howell North2-111-2568/52761/69
Carnahan
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trenton Oglesby (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)16506-74
Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)15512-21
Brandon Reale (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)90301
Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)4102-41
Nikhil Contractor (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)30102
Jaiden Jones (6-1, G, Jr.)21003
Kalabe Nebyu (#10, 5-9, G, Jr.)21002
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News