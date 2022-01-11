Box: Francis Howell North 51, Carnahan 47

|1
|Final
|Carnahan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|47
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carnahan
|4-7
|1-2
|576/52
|692/63
|Francis Howell North
|2-11
|1-2
|568/52
|761/69
|Carnahan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trenton Oglesby (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|16
|5
|0
|6-7
|4
|Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|15
|5
|1
|2-2
|1
|Brandon Reale (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|1
|Nikhil Contractor (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Jaiden Jones (6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Kalabe Nebyu (#10, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
