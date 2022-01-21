 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 53, Fort Zumwalt East 32

1234Final
Francis Howell North161514853
Fort Zumwalt East2912932
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North4-112-2675/45830/55
Fort Zumwalt East2-130-5633/42835/56

Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)16324-42
Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)11305-70
Trenton Oglesby (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)10402-22
Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)72102
Marshall Swope (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)42000
Jaiden Jones (6-1, G, Jr.)21002
Brandon Reale (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)21002
Lucas Neuschwander (#25, 6-1, F, Sr.)1001-21
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
