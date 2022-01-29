Box: Francis Howell North 53, Normandy 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Normandy
|16
|15
|9
|9
|49
|Francis Howell North
|9
|18
|17
|9
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Normandy
|5-10
|1-0
|755/50
|924/62
|Francis Howell North
|5-13
|2-2
|791/53
|979/65
|Normandy
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|N James (#3)
|12
|4
|0
|4-7
|0
|Gene Hawkins (#21, Jr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|4
|Tayshaun Thompson (#20, So.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-5
|2
|J Dumes (#1)
|10
|5
|0
|0-1
|2
|Laron Wrice-Sullivan (#13, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|2
|Tyress Webb-Clark (#11, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|21
|9
|1
|0
|1
|Trenton Oglesby (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|3
|Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-5
|1
|Brandon Reale (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|0
|Jaiden Jones (6-1, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Nikhil Contractor (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2