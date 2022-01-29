 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 53, Normandy 49

  • 0
1234Final
Normandy16159949
Francis Howell North91817953
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Normandy5-101-0755/50924/62
Francis Howell North5-132-2791/53979/65

NormandyPtsFG3FGFTFL
N James (#3)12404-70
Gene Hawkins (#21, Jr.)114104
Tayshaun Thompson (#20, So.)11403-52
J Dumes (#1)10500-12
Laron Wrice-Sullivan (#13, Sr.)3101-32
Tyress Webb-Clark (#11, Sr.)21000
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)219101
Trenton Oglesby (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)8302-23
Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)7203-51
Brandon Reale (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)51101
Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)5012-20
Jaiden Jones (6-1, G, Jr.)42002
Nikhil Contractor (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)30102
