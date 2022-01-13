Box: Francis Howell North 54, McCluer 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|18
|7
|13
|16
|54
|McCluer
|9
|5
|15
|7
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|3-11
|1-2
|622/44
|797/57
|McCluer
|1-8
|0-0
|455/32
|584/42
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-6
|1
|Jaiden Jones (6-1, G, Jr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|1
|Marshall Swope (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-1
|1
|Trenton Oglesby (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|1
|Nikhil Contractor (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Isaac Bollinger (#42, 6-0, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Brandon Reale (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|1
|Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
