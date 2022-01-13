 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 54, McCluer 36
Box: Francis Howell North 54, McCluer 36

1234Final
Francis Howell North187131654
McCluer9515736
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North3-111-2622/44797/57
McCluer1-80-0455/32584/42
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)12404-61
Jaiden Jones (6-1, G, Jr.)10402-21
Marshall Swope (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)9401-11
Trenton Oglesby (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)8302-41
Nikhil Contractor (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)60201
Isaac Bollinger (#42, 6-0, G, So.)42002
Brandon Reale (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)3101-11
Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)21001
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
