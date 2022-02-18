 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 55, Fort Zumwalt North 45

1234Final
Francis Howell North911171855
Fort Zumwalt North121411845
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North8-164-51051/441299/54
Fort Zumwalt North11-125-41282/531265/53

Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kobe Anderson (#3, 5-10, G, Fr.)20433-41
Trent Menke (#12, 6-3, G, So.)7112-21
Nathan Lund (#23, 6-8, C, Sr.)6300-20
Lynden Sanders (#1, 5-11, G, So.)51102
Kylen Watson (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)3010-22
Chandler Smith (#35, 6-3, F, Sr.)21001
Bobby Edwards (#4, 6-0, G, So.)2002-21
