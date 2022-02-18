Box: Francis Howell North 55, Fort Zumwalt North 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|9
|11
|17
|18
|55
|Fort Zumwalt North
|12
|14
|1
|18
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|8-16
|4-5
|1051/44
|1299/54
|Fort Zumwalt North
|11-12
|5-4
|1282/53
|1265/53
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kobe Anderson (#3, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|20
|4
|3
|3-4
|1
|Trent Menke (#12, 6-3, G, So.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|1
|Nathan Lund (#23, 6-8, C, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|0
|Lynden Sanders (#1, 5-11, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Kylen Watson (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|2
|Chandler Smith (#35, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bobby Edwards (#4, 6-0, G, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1