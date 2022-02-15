 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 55, Timberland 52

  • 0
1234Final
Timberland81025952
Francis Howell North1010241155
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland4-171-81158/551324/63
Francis Howell North7-163-5996/471254/60

Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trenton Oglesby (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)12404-53
Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)12411-20
Jaiden Jones (6-1, G, Jr.)11501-12
Nikhil Contractor (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)81202
Marshall Swope (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)6300-14
Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)42002
Nate Zanders (#1, 6-3, F, Jr.)21001
