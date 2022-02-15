Box: Francis Howell North 55, Timberland 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Timberland
|8
|10
|25
|9
|52
|Francis Howell North
|10
|10
|24
|11
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|4-17
|1-8
|1158/55
|1324/63
|Francis Howell North
|7-16
|3-5
|996/47
|1254/60
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trenton Oglesby (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-5
|3
|Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|12
|4
|1
|1-2
|0
|Jaiden Jones (6-1, G, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-1
|2
|Nikhil Contractor (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Marshall Swope (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|4
|Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Nate Zanders (#1, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1