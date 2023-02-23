|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|6
|9
|13
|13
|41
|Francis Howell North
|20
|6
|14
|16
|56
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|2-23
|1-9
|1133/45
|1521/61
|Francis Howell North
|9-17
|3-7
|1349/54
|1589/64
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)
|8
|1-7
|0-5
|6-7
|3
|Nick Ortinau (#2, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|0-1
|3-3
|1
|Nathan Rush (Jr.)
|6
|3-8
|0
|0
|4
|Ashton Matthews (#32, Jr.)
|6
|2-4
|0-2
|2-2
|2
|Anthony Norman (#4, Jr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-4
|5
|Karson Webster (#50, Jr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-6
|1
|Gio Slivinski (#3, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.