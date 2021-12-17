Box: Francis Howell North 62, Washington 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|1-6
|1-1
|309/44
|390/56
|Washington
|4-4
|0-2
|447/64
|451/64
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|21
|8
|1
|2-4
|1
|Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|20
|6
|2
|2-3
|2
|Marshall Swope (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-4
|3
|Nikhil Contractor (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-3
|2
|Kalabe Nebyu (#10, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
