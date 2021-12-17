 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 62, Washington 53
Box: Francis Howell North 62, Washington 53

1234Final
Francis Howell North000062
Washington000053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North1-61-1309/44390/56
Washington4-40-2447/64451/64
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)21812-41
Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)20622-32
Marshall Swope (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)7301-43
Nikhil Contractor (#5, 5-10, G, Jr.)60201
Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)5103-32
Kalabe Nebyu (#10, 5-9, G, Jr.)30100
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
