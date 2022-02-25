 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 67, Washington 62

1234Final
Washington000062
Francis Howell North000067
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington11-152-81417/541530/59
Francis Howell North9-175-51166/451421/55

Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trenton Oglesby (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)20804-53
Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)14322-20
Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)12502-20
Marshall Swope (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)9114-44
Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)6104-61
Jaiden Jones (6-1, G, Jr.)63001
