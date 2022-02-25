Box: Francis Howell North 67, Washington 62

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|11-15
|2-8
|1417/54
|1530/59
|Francis Howell North
|9-17
|5-5
|1166/45
|1421/55
People are also reading…
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trenton Oglesby (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|20
|8
|0
|4-5
|3
|Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|14
|3
|2
|2-2
|0
|Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-2
|0
|Marshall Swope (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|9
|1
|1
|4-4
|4
|Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-6
|1
|Jaiden Jones (6-1, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1