Box: Fredericktown 64, Herculaneum 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fredericktown
|23
|13
|13
|15
|64
|Herculaneum
|15
|13
|7
|18
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fredericktown
|1-0
|0-0
|64/64
|53/53
|Herculaneum
|0-5
|0-0
|256/256
|324/324
|Fredericktown
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dallin Fuller (#33, 6-4, C, Jr.)
|16
|6-11
|0
|4-6
|2
|Grant McCullough (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|14
|1-2
|3-8
|3-3
|2
|Isaiah Bracey (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|11
|4-7
|1-3
|0
|4
|Gabe Watkins (#25, 5-7, PG)
|8
|1-3
|2-3
|0
|2
|Tanner Wiese (#32, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0-2
|0
|Austin Meyers (#4, 5-10, PG, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|2
