 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fredericktown 64, Herculaneum 53
0 comments

Box: Fredericktown 64, Herculaneum 53

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Fredericktown2313131564
Herculaneum151371853
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fredericktown1-00-064/6453/53
Herculaneum0-50-0256/256324/324
Fredericktown
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dallin Fuller (#33, 6-4, C, Jr.)166-1104-62
Grant McCullough (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)141-23-83-32
Isaiah Bracey (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)114-71-304
Gabe Watkins (#25, 5-7, PG)81-32-302
Tanner Wiese (#32, 6-3, F, Jr.)21-500-20
Austin Meyers (#4, 5-10, PG, Sr.)21-10-102
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports