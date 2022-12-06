 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Freeburg 40, Roxana 37

  • 0
1234Final
Freeburg000040
Roxana000037
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg3-31-0333/56332/55
Roxana4-40-1324/54336/56

FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cole Stuart (#1, 5-10, Jr.)154-52-61-24
Lane Otten (#32, 6-4, Sr.)103-30-14-80
Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, Sr.)93-91-200
Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, Jr.)42-20-201
Julian Trentman (#22, 6-5, Sr.)21-400-41
Freeburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
