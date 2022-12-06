Box: Freeburg 40, Roxana 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Roxana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|3-3
|1-0
|333/56
|332/55
|Roxana
|4-4
|0-1
|324/54
|336/56
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cole Stuart (#1, 5-10, Jr.)
|15
|4-5
|2-6
|1-2
|4
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-4, Sr.)
|10
|3-3
|0-1
|4-8
|0
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, Sr.)
|9
|3-9
|1-2
|0
|0
|Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|Julian Trentman (#22, 6-5, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0-4
|1
|Freeburg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.