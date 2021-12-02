 Skip to main content
Box: Freeburg 47, Gibault 44
1234Final
Freeburg151371247
Gibault15182944
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg4-00-0238/60150/38
Gibault3-10-0236/59156/39
Freeburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GibaultPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kameron Hanvey (#11, 5-10, Jr.)123-82-303
Kaden Augustine (#10, 6-0, Jr.)93-71-302
Gavin Kesler (#32, 6-3, So.)92-61-22-51
Ian Bollinger (#24, 6-0, Sr.)71-11-52-20
Jude Green (#30, 6-3, Sr.)50-40-15-64
Hudson Blank (#22, 6-1, So.)21-2000
