Box: Freeburg 47, Gibault 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|15
|13
|7
|12
|47
|Gibault
|15
|18
|2
|9
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|4-0
|0-0
|238/60
|150/38
|Gibault
|3-1
|0-0
|236/59
|156/39
|Freeburg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Gibault
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kameron Hanvey (#11, 5-10, Jr.)
|12
|3-8
|2-3
|0
|3
|Kaden Augustine (#10, 6-0, Jr.)
|9
|3-7
|1-3
|0
|2
|Gavin Kesler (#32, 6-3, So.)
|9
|2-6
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|Ian Bollinger (#24, 6-0, Sr.)
|7
|1-1
|1-5
|2-2
|0
|Jude Green (#30, 6-3, Sr.)
|5
|0-4
|0-1
|5-6
|4
|Hudson Blank (#22, 6-1, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.