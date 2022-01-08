Box: Freeburg 48, Piasa Southwestern 19

|1
|Final
|Piasa Southwestern
|5
|5
|6
|3
|19
|Freeburg
|18
|15
|8
|7
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Piasa Southwestern
|6-12
|1-2
|727/40
|929/52
|Freeburg
|10-6
|1-2
|850/47
|697/39
|Piasa Southwestern
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brett Holcomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|18
|7-8
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)
|12
|2-3
|1-3
|5-8
|1
|Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, F/G, So.)
|6
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|1
|Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)
|3
|1-1
|0-3
|1-3
|4
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-7
|0-1
|0
|1
|Cade Janssen (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|1
