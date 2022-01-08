 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Freeburg 48, Piasa Southwestern 19
Box: Freeburg 48, Piasa Southwestern 19

1234Final
Piasa Southwestern556319
Freeburg18158748
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Piasa Southwestern6-121-2727/40929/52
Freeburg10-61-2850/47697/39
Piasa Southwestern
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brett Holcomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)187-81-21-11
Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)122-31-35-81
Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, F/G, So.)60-22-201
Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)52-301-20
Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)31-10-31-34
Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)21-70-101
Cade Janssen (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)21-10-301
