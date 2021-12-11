 Skip to main content
Box: Freeburg 50, Pacific 38
1234Final
Pacific10146838
Freeburg138141550
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific1-60-0309/44420/60
Freeburg5-00-0288/41188/27
Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)234-102-69-102
Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)82-31-31-20
Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)73-80-31-22
Brett Holomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)63-100-40-22
Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)41-202-43
Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, F/G, So.)21-10-100
