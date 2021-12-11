Box: Freeburg 50, Pacific 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|10
|14
|6
|8
|38
|Freeburg
|13
|8
|14
|15
|50
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|1-6
|0-0
|309/44
|420/60
|Freeburg
|5-0
|0-0
|288/41
|188/27
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)
|23
|4-10
|2-6
|9-10
|2
|Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)
|8
|2-3
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|7
|3-8
|0-3
|1-2
|2
|Brett Holomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-10
|0-4
|0-2
|2
|Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|4
|1-2
|0
|2-4
|3
|Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, F/G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
