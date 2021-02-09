 Skip to main content
Box: Freeburg 50, Salem, Illinois 36
1234Final
Salem, Illinois46101636
Freeburg711102250
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Salem, Illinois0-20-195/48111/56
Freeburg1-01-050/2536/18
Salem, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Colin Brueggemann (Sr.)209-1202-52
Lane Otten (So.)91-31-34-41
Jacob Blomenkamp (Sr.)72-51-402
Griffin Range (Sr.)72-30-13-52
Brett Holomb (Jr.)51-303-41
Jacob Carmack (Jr.)21-1005
