Box: Freeburg 50, Salem, Illinois 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Salem, Illinois
|4
|6
|10
|16
|36
|Freeburg
|7
|11
|10
|22
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Salem, Illinois
|0-2
|0-1
|95/48
|111/56
|Freeburg
|1-0
|1-0
|50/25
|36/18
|Salem, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Colin Brueggemann (Sr.)
|20
|9-12
|0
|2-5
|2
|Lane Otten (So.)
|9
|1-3
|1-3
|4-4
|1
|Jacob Blomenkamp (Sr.)
|7
|2-5
|1-4
|0
|2
|Griffin Range (Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|0-1
|3-5
|2
|Brett Holomb (Jr.)
|5
|1-3
|0
|3-4
|1
|Jacob Carmack (Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|5
