Box: Freeburg 53, Columbia 45

1234Final
Columbia107121645
Freeburg116181853
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia22-87-31670/561268/42
Freeburg20-96-31560/521289/43

ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)125-60-22-45
Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)104-100-12-55
Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)102-41-83-43
Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)104-70-32-24
Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)30-11-303
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)216-83-50-11
Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)123-51-33-42
Brett Holcomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)113-60-25-92
Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)71-10-15-84
Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)2002-21
