Box: Freeburg 53, Columbia 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|10
|7
|12
|16
|45
|Freeburg
|11
|6
|18
|18
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|22-8
|7-3
|1670/56
|1268/42
|Freeburg
|20-9
|6-3
|1560/52
|1289/43
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|12
|5-6
|0-2
|2-4
|5
|Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|10
|4-10
|0-1
|2-5
|5
|Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|10
|2-4
|1-8
|3-4
|3
|Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|10
|4-7
|0-3
|2-2
|4
|Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|3
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)
|21
|6-8
|3-5
|0-1
|1
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)
|12
|3-5
|1-3
|3-4
|2
|Brett Holcomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|11
|3-6
|0-2
|5-9
|2
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|7
|1-1
|0-1
|5-8
|4
|Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1