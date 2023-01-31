 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Freeburg 53, Okawville 23

  •
1234Final
Freeburg191511853
Okawville2211823
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg19-75-21485/571237/48
Okawville8-161-51018/391078/41

FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, Sr.)132-32-33-70
Cole Stuart (#1, 5-10, Jr.)103-51-31-23
Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, Jr.)84-7001
Jase Brentlinger (5-10, So.)60-12-301
Lain Krauss (#24, 5-10, Jr.)51-11-400
Ty Laur (#23, 6'3, Fr.)42-2000
Lane Otten (#32, 6-4, Sr.)42-4001
Julian Trentman (#22, 6-5, Sr.)31-201-24
Freeburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
