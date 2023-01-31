Box: Freeburg 53, Okawville 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|19
|15
|11
|8
|53
|Okawville
|2
|2
|11
|8
|23
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|19-7
|5-2
|1485/57
|1237/48
|Okawville
|8-16
|1-5
|1018/39
|1078/41
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, Sr.)
|13
|2-3
|2-3
|3-7
|0
|Cole Stuart (#1, 5-10, Jr.)
|10
|3-5
|1-3
|1-2
|3
|Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, Jr.)
|8
|4-7
|0
|0
|1
|Jase Brentlinger (5-10, So.)
|6
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|1
|Lain Krauss (#24, 5-10, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|0
|Ty Laur (#23, 6'3, Fr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-4, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|1
|Julian Trentman (#22, 6-5, Sr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-2
|4
|Freeburg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.