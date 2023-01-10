 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Freeburg 54, Red Bud 43

  • 0
1234Final
Freeburg1211102154
Red Bud85102043
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg11-73-21017/56911/51
Red Bud12-63-2969/54829/46

People are also reading…

FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cole Stuart (#1, 5-10, Jr.)226-102-64-42
Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, Sr.)133-80-17-80
Lane Otten (#32, 6-4, Sr.)114-60-33-51
Julian Trentman (#22, 6-5, Sr.)51-203-53
Lain Krauss (#24, 5-10, Jr.)301-200
Freeburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News