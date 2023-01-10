Box: Freeburg 54, Red Bud 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|12
|11
|10
|21
|54
|Red Bud
|8
|5
|10
|20
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|11-7
|3-2
|1017/56
|911/51
|Red Bud
|12-6
|3-2
|969/54
|829/46
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cole Stuart (#1, 5-10, Jr.)
|22
|6-10
|2-6
|4-4
|2
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, Sr.)
|13
|3-8
|0-1
|7-8
|0
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-4, Sr.)
|11
|4-6
|0-3
|3-5
|1
|Julian Trentman (#22, 6-5, Sr.)
|5
|1-2
|0
|3-5
|3
|Lain Krauss (#24, 5-10, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|0
|Freeburg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.